Missed this week's entertainment news?

There's been a lot going on in the worlds of film and music this week, so if you have missed any of the big stories then catch up right here.

1. A brilliant night for Brits at the Golden Globes

Image copyright Getty/EPA Image caption Left-right: Olivia Colman, Ben Whishaw and Richard Madden

British stars Olivia Colman, Richard Madden, Christian Bale and Ben Whishaw were among the winners at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

With the Oscars seven weeks away, Colman was honoured for her performance in The Favourite, while Bale won for playing ex-US Vice-President Dick Cheney in Vice.

Richard Madden picked up the prize for best TV drama actor for his role in BBC One's Bodyguard and Whishaw won for A Very English Scandal.

Read the full story.

2. Margot Robbie is going to play Barbie

Image copyright EPA/Getty Images Image caption Robbie said she hoped the film would have a "positive impact on children"

"I'm so honoured to take on this role that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children," the Australian actress said about playing the iconic doll in a live-action film.

The movie, which does not yet have a title, a director or a release date, marks the first collaboration between Warner Bros and Barbie creator Mattel.

Read the full story.

3. The Favourite leads Bafta nominations

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Left-right: Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz

It's not called The Favourite for nothing!

After its success at the Golden Globes, the period comedy-drama leads the race for this year's Bafta Awards, receiving a whopping 12 nominations.

Colman was nominated for best actress for playing Queen Anne, while her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone - who vie for the monarch's affections in the film - are both in the running for best supporting actress.

Read the full story.

4. Lady Gaga broke her silence on R Kelly

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption R Kelly and Lady Gaga performed together at the 2013 American Music Awards

The pop star apologised for working with R&B star R Kelly and removed their duet, Do What U Want, from streaming services.

It comes after a TV documentary detailed allegations of sexual abuse against women and underage girls - which he denies.

Gaga posted a long statement on social media.

"I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," she wrote.

Read the full story.

5. Octavian is BBC Sound of 2019

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A year ago he was penniless - now Octavian's the BBC's Sound of 2019

"That's lit," said the 23-year-old rapper on finding out he'd come top of the list to find the most exciting acts for the coming 12 months.

Octavian is the first rapper to win the Sound Of... since 50 Cent topped the inaugural list in 2003.

He was chosen by a panel of over 130 critics, DJs and industry experts, including former nominees Ellie Goulding and Stormzy.

"From the very first moment I heard his music I was hooked," said Benji B, who was the first DJ to play Octavian on Radio 1 and 1Xtra.

Read the full story.

6. Susan Boyle is back

Susan Boyle returned to the spotlight, a decade after being discovered on Britain's Got Talent.

Her appearance on America's Got Talent: The Champions - which brings back famous contestants from both sides of the Atlantic - got everyone talking.

She performed her cover of Wild Horses by the Rolling Stones and received the show's highest accolade when judge Mel B pressed her golden buzzer to put the singer straight through to the finals.

The Spice Girls star described Boyle's voice as "angelic".

Read the full story.

