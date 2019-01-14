Image copyright PA Image caption Matt and Luke Goss are set to play Bros UK comeback shows

Bros have announced they will be performing a comeback show in London after their documentary went viral.

Bros: After The Screaming Stops aired on BBC Four in December and drew comparisons to mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.

It followed feuding twins Matt and Luke Goss as they reunited ahead of their ill-fated 2017 tour.

The pair announced details of the show and upcoming tour on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning.

Speaking from Las Vegas and Los Angeles respectively, Matt and Luke were asked how they felt about how the film had been received.

"It was almost like going through therapy in front of a nation, I didn't realise there were so many unresolved issues between me and my brother," Matt, who has a residency in Las Vegas, told Susannah Reid and Piers Morgan.

"I'd done 170 shows last year and having to come back into an environment, it was a really difficult thing.

"To have to do that in front of cameras - me and Luke are notoriously quite private people but we made a decision between the two of us to not have any rights to editing, and for us what you see is what you get."

Luke, who is a drummer and actor, added: "[Documentary making is] a subjective art form. If you go into it thinking everybody's going to love it you're setting yourself up for a fall.

"There are some funny moments in the documentary for sure. There's lots of moments where Matt and I would laugh at this documentary, because you become a musician not to put on a shirt and tie everyday - it's a crazy business."

"I'm wearing a shirt and tie now Luke - is that a dig bro?" Matt adds in at the end.

The 50-year-old pair will now go on to play a number of shows around in the UK, with more details yet to be announced.

It comes after they were forced to cancel dates in Newcastle, Nottingham and Birmingham due to "unforeseen logistical circumstances", only performing two shows at the O2 Arena in London.

Before that they had not played together since selling out Wembley Stadium in August 1989.

