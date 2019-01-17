Ant McPartlin returning to work with Dec on Friday
Ant McPartlin is to return to work with presenting partner Dec on Friday 18 January after taking time off to go to rehab.
The pair will be reunited at auditions for Britain's Got Talent at the London Palladium.
Ant pulled out of hosting Saturday Night Takeaway in March after he was arrested for drink driving.
Dec then presented I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! with Holly Willoughby instead of Ant.
In April Ant was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving.
He announced he would immediately be taking time out from presenting and was seeking treatment for addiction.
Ant had previously been in rehab after struggling with a painkiller addiction that stemmed from a knee operation in 2015.
Dec presented the last few episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway solo and the next series has been postponed until 2020.
In August Ant issued a statement saying that his recovery was going "very well" and for that to continue, he had decided to take the rest of the year off, after speaking to Dec and ITV.
