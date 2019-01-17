Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Actress Gulati is known to TV audiences for her work in Coronation Street and Dinner Ladies

Former Coronation Street star Shobna Gulati is part of the "first ever company of women of colour" performing Shakespeare on a major UK stage.

The Globe Theatre in London described their staging of Richard II as "historic".

Stage, TV and film star Adjoa Andoh is playing the lead role of king while Gulati will play the Duke of York.

The play will explore a post-Empire and pre-Brexit Britain and will reflect on identity and ownership.

Adjoa Andoh is well-known for playing lead roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company

Andoh is co-directing with Lynette Linton, who was recently appointed as the Bush Theatre's artistic director.

It is the second time she has teamed up with Andoh, following their production of Assata Taught Me at the Gate Theatre in 2017.

Andoh has starred in stage productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre as well as on TV in Doctor Who and Casualty. She's also appeared in films including Invictus and Adulthood.

Gulati has also appeared on TV in Victoria Wood's comedy Dinnerladies as well as Doctor Who and Loose Women.

British artist and photographer Ingrid Pollard will be documenting the production.

Richard II is the first of Shakespeare's first four plays about King Richard's fall from power and the House of Lancaster's rise to the British throne.

Richard II runs from 22 February to 21 April in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

