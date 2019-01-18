Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stella Bulochnikov (left) was Mariah Carey's manager until 2017

Mariah Carey's ex-personal assistant has accused the singer and her former manager of subjecting her to "severe sexual harassment and discrimination".

Lianna Shakhnazaryan has filed a legal case against the pop star and Stella Bulochnikov in Los Angeles.

She accuses Ms Bulochnikov of calling her a "whore" and urinating on her, and Carey of physical and emotional abuse.

Representatives for Carey and Ms Bulochnikov did not immediately return requests for responses.

It's the latest twist in a legal battle between Carey and her former assistant. On Wednesday, it was revealed that the singer had sued Ms Shakhnazaryan, also known as Lianna Azarian, for breaking a nondisclosure agreement, negligence and theft.

Carey and Ms Bulochnikov parted ways in 2017 and were also reportedly embroiled in their own legal battle, which was settled last year.

The new legal case from Ms Shakhnazaryan says she worked for the chart-topping US singer and her manager between 2015 and 2017.

She accuses Ms Bulochnikov of yelling racial insults at her, slapping her buttocks and breasts, holding her down and urinating on her, and allowing her to be urinated upon in the presence of others.

Such behaviour took place in Carey's presence, but the star didn't take any action to stop it, Ms Shakhnazaryan claims.

The case also says she reported Ms Bulochnikov's behaviour to Carey in October 2017, but was fired the following month.

She says the singer herself also committed acts of "physical and emotional/psychological abuse", but the case doesn't go into detail.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.