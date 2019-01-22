Image copyright PA Image caption Ant and Dec won the best presenter award for an 18th time - but were not at the show

It has been another golden year for Ant and Dec, who were named as best presenters for the 18th time at the National Television Awards.

The award came as a surprise for the pair, who appeared on a live feed from the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Ant appeared emotional, describing the win as a "genuine shock".

Bodyguard and Emmerdale were the biggest winners of the night, both taking home two awards.

I'm A Celebrity also came out on top, beating Love Island and Graham Norton to the best entertainment award.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were not in attendance at the ceremony, but came through on a feed from the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Ant was convicted of drink driving in April 2018 and cancelled a number of TV commitments as a result, including the Britain's Got Talent live shows and I'm A Celebrity.

He thanked fans for the award, saying: "Thank you, this is a genuine shock, especially this year - I'm shaking.

"I really don't feel like I can accept this award this year - it has to go to this guy [pointing to Dec] for his hard work, dedication, wit and funniness and for being the best mate out there - I love you, man."

Dec also thanked voters, saying: "Thank you to everybody for their kind and thoughtful messages, they've kept us going over the last year - this year probably more than ever."

A big night for Bodyguard

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Richard Madden won for drama performance

Bodyguard, which was the BBC's most-watched drama since 2008, attracted nearly 11 million viewers and took home the new drama award, which was given for the first time.

Speaking on stage, executive producer Simon Heath said: "The person who should be taking this trophy is our genius writer Jed Mercurio, and our fantastic leading man Richard Madden and the wonderful Keeley Hawes - what a brilliant partnership they made."

Richard Madden also won for drama performance for playing PC David Budd. He said he "didn't expect it".

"Thank you to the BBC and Netflix for your continued support - it's a privilege every day, and thank you to Jed Mercurio for creating this incredible character," he added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby celebrate their This Morning win

Once again, This Morning triumphed in the daytime category, with host Philip Schofield highlighting the important mental health initiatives the show has undertaken in the last year.

Speaking backstage, he said: "Our Be Kind campaign and our male suicide pop-up were so powerful, it stopped people on the Southbank.

"On a daily basis we say 'you have no idea how many people you will help' and that's always been the [This Morning] legacy - you get a whole raft of people who are helped by us."

Image copyright PA Image caption 2018's I'm A Celebrity contestants

Holly Willoughby accepted the highly contested Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which beat Love Island and The Graham Norton Show.

Her debut on the ITV show helped it receive its highest viewing figures in five years, bringing in 11 million viewers for the debut episode, whilst her presenting on the show was highly praised by fans.

She said on stage: "I spoke to the boys [Ant and Dec] and they asked me to say thank you for voting for a show that means so much to them.

"I managed to jump through my TV screen into one of my favourite shows and it was an experience I will never forget."

Jungle King Harry Redknapp added: "It was an amazing experience and I've made so many new friends. Holly - you and Dec did such a good job, you had such a hard act to follow but you were great."

Image copyright PA Image caption Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley on the NTAs red carpet

Strictly Come Dancing beat The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK to win best talent show after a year of record viewing figures for the BBC One show.

In their acceptance speech, show presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman thanked viewers, along with the production and costume teams on Strictly.

This year's special recognition award was given to broadcaster David Dimbleby, who recently stepped down from a 25-year tenure as Question Time presenter and used his speech to pay tribute to the BBC.

He said: "I've been a fan of it all my life.

"It's one of the greatest institutions in the world and the existence of the BBC is vital for our national life. However much it is threatened by Netflix and other channels, it still holds a place in the heart of the British people."

Emmerdale reigns over soap world

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast of Emmerdale celebrate their serial drama award win

The battle of the soap is always a big one at the NTAs and this year was no different.

James Moore provided a touching moment in the show as he accepted his award for best newcomer for his role as Ryan Stocks in Emmerdale.

The actor, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, told the audience that winning his award "shows the progression that we needed in this day and age" and that "if you would have told me a year ago that I'd be here now, I'd have never believed it".

Danny Dyer took home the award for serial drama performance, whilst Emmerdale won the coveted serial drama prize for a third year in a row.

2018 was a big year for the Dales as Kim Tate made her return after nearly 20 years off the screen, causing more drama as she reclaimed her crown as ultimate soap baddie.

Appearing on stage, Emmerdale's Charley Webb said: "Emmerdale is an amazing place to work and is full of such hardworking people, and thank you so much to the audience... your support is incredible. It is an amazing way to start 2019."

Winners in full

Factual Entertainment Programme - Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

- Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs Quiz Show -The Chase

-The Chase New Drama -Bodyguard

-Bodyguard Serial Drama Performance - Danny Dyer, EastEnders

- Danny Dyer, EastEnders Drama Performance - Richard Madden, Bodyguard

- Richard Madden, Bodyguard Newcomer - James Moore, Emmerdale

- James Moore, Emmerdale TV Presenter - Ant and Dec

- Ant and Dec Daytime Programme - This Morning

- This Morning Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award - I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

- I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! TV Judge - David Walliams

- David Walliams Drama - Peaky Blinders

- Peaky Blinders Comedy - Peter Kay's Car Share

- Peter Kay's Car Share Talent Show - Strictly Come Dancing

- Strictly Come Dancing Special Recognition Award - David Dimbleby

- David Dimbleby Serial Drama - Emmerdale

