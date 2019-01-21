Image copyright Kerry Brown/Paramount/Mgm/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Johnny Depp is nominated for voicing Sherlock Gnomes

A day before the Oscar nominations, Hollywood stars have learned who is in the running for the awards no-one wants - the Golden Raspberries.

The Razzies hand out prizes like worst picture, worst actor and worst actress.

This year, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are among those 'honoured' with a nomination.

Past Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren has her first Razzie nomination, while husband-and-wife John Travolta and Kelly Preston are also in the running.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kelly Preston played John Travolta's daughter in Gotti

They are shortlisted for worst actor and worst supporting actress respectively for their roles in mob drama Gotti - which has six nominations overall, including worst picture and worst screen combo.

Travolta played mob boss John Gotti and Preston played his daughter Victoria in the film, which was savaged by critics.

"I'd rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch Gotti again," wrote the New York Post's critic.

Image copyright Steffan Hill/Muse Productions Inc Image caption Amber Heard in the big screen adaptation of Martin Amis's novel London Fields

Meanwhile, Depp and Heard - who divorced two years ago amid allegations of domestic abuse - are nominated for worst actor and worst actress for Sherlock Gnomes and London Fields respectively.

Another Sherlock Holmes rehash, Holmes & Watson, also fared badly with six nominations, including worst actor for Will Ferrell and worst supporting actor for John C Reilly.

Reilly is having a mixed year. Despite the critical panning for Holmes & Watson, he received glowing reviews for playing part of another famous historical duo - Oliver Hardy in Stan & Ollie.

Image copyright Mary Cybulski/20th Century Fox Image caption Melissa McCarthy might get an Oscar nomination for Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The other films to receive six nominations are the widely discredited documentary Death of a Nation, which compares the US Democratic Party with the Nazis; and puppet crime drama The Happytime Murders.

Melissa McCarthy, who is nominated for worst actress for both The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, is one Razzie nominee who could also receive an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.

She has an outside chance of being nominated for an Academy Award for playing author-turned-conwoman Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dame Helen Mirren and companions at the premiere of her horror film Winchester

The Razzies - the full nominations

Worst picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst actress

Jennifer Garner - Peppermint

Amber Heard - London Fields

Melissa McCarthy - The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Dame Helen Mirren - Winchester

Amanda Seyfried - The Clapper

Worst actor

Johnny Depp (voice only) - Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell - Holmes & Watson

John Travolta - Gotti

Donald J Trump (as himself) - Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis - Death Wish

Worst supporting actor

Jamie Foxx - Robin Hood

Ludacris (voice only) - Show Dogs

Joel McHale - The Happytime Murders

John C Reilly - Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst supporting actress

Kellyanne Conway (as herself) - Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden - Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston - Gotti

Jaz Sinclair - Slender Man

Melania Trump (as herself) - Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst screen combo

Any two actors or puppets - The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & his fast-fading film career - Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C Reilly - Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta - Gotti

Donald J Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness - Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel

Death of a Nation

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg

Robin Hood

Worst director

Ethan Cohen - Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly - Gotti

James Foley - Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson - The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers - Winchester

Worst screenplay

Death of a Nation - Dinesh D'Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed - Niall Leonard, from the novel by EL James

Gotti - Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders - Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester - Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

