Worst actors? Johnny Depp and Amber Heard among Razzie Award nominees
A day before the Oscar nominations, Hollywood stars have learned who is in the running for the awards no-one wants - the Golden Raspberries.
The Razzies hand out prizes like worst picture, worst actor and worst actress.
This year, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are among those 'honoured' with a nomination.
Past Oscar winner Dame Helen Mirren has her first Razzie nomination, while husband-and-wife John Travolta and Kelly Preston are also in the running.
They are shortlisted for worst actor and worst supporting actress respectively for their roles in mob drama Gotti - which has six nominations overall, including worst picture and worst screen combo.
Travolta played mob boss John Gotti and Preston played his daughter Victoria in the film, which was savaged by critics.
"I'd rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch Gotti again," wrote the New York Post's critic.
Meanwhile, Depp and Heard - who divorced two years ago amid allegations of domestic abuse - are nominated for worst actor and worst actress for Sherlock Gnomes and London Fields respectively.
Another Sherlock Holmes rehash, Holmes & Watson, also fared badly with six nominations, including worst actor for Will Ferrell and worst supporting actor for John C Reilly.
Reilly is having a mixed year. Despite the critical panning for Holmes & Watson, he received glowing reviews for playing part of another famous historical duo - Oliver Hardy in Stan & Ollie.
The other films to receive six nominations are the widely discredited documentary Death of a Nation, which compares the US Democratic Party with the Nazis; and puppet crime drama The Happytime Murders.
Melissa McCarthy, who is nominated for worst actress for both The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, is one Razzie nominee who could also receive an Oscar nomination on Tuesday.
She has an outside chance of being nominated for an Academy Award for playing author-turned-conwoman Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The Razzies - the full nominations
Worst picture
- Gotti
- The Happytime Murders
- Holmes & Watson
- Robin Hood
- Winchester
Worst actress
- Jennifer Garner - Peppermint
- Amber Heard - London Fields
- Melissa McCarthy - The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
- Dame Helen Mirren - Winchester
- Amanda Seyfried - The Clapper
Worst actor
- Johnny Depp (voice only) - Sherlock Gnomes
- Will Ferrell - Holmes & Watson
- John Travolta - Gotti
- Donald J Trump (as himself) - Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
- Bruce Willis - Death Wish
Worst supporting actor
- Jamie Foxx - Robin Hood
- Ludacris (voice only) - Show Dogs
- Joel McHale - The Happytime Murders
- John C Reilly - Holmes & Watson
- Justice Smith - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst supporting actress
- Kellyanne Conway (as herself) - Fahrenheit 11/9
- Marcia Gay Harden - Fifty Shades Freed
- Kelly Preston - Gotti
- Jaz Sinclair - Slender Man
- Melania Trump (as herself) - Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst screen combo
- Any two actors or puppets - The Happytime Murders
- Johnny Depp & his fast-fading film career - Sherlock Gnomes
- Will Ferrell & John C Reilly - Holmes & Watson
- Kelly Preston & John Travolta - Gotti
- Donald J Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness - Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst remake, rip-off or sequel
- Death of a Nation
- Death Wish
- Holmes & Watson
- The Meg
- Robin Hood
Worst director
- Ethan Cohen - Holmes & Watson
- Kevin Connolly - Gotti
- James Foley - Fifty Shades Freed
- Brian Henson - The Happytime Murders
- The Spierig Brothers - Winchester
Worst screenplay
- Death of a Nation - Dinesh D'Souza & Bruce Schooley
- Fifty Shades Freed - Niall Leonard, from the novel by EL James
- Gotti - Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
- The Happytime Murders - Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
- Winchester - Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
