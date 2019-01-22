Image copyright 20th Century Fox Image caption Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite

Olivia Colman's period comedy-drama The Favourite and Netflix's black-and-white epic Roma lead this year's Oscar race, with 10 nominations each.

The other contenders include A Star Is Born and Vice with eight each, followed by Black Panther with seven.

Black Panther is the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture.

Colman is among the British acting nominees, alongside her co-star Rachel Weisz and Christian Bale for Vice.

Films with the most nominations:

10 - The Favourite, Roma

8 - A Star Is Born, Vice

7 - Black Panther

6 - BlacKkKlansman

5 - Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book

4 - First Man, Mary Poppins Returns

Image copyright Alfonso Cuarón Image caption Newcomer Yalitza Aparicio is up for best actress for playing a Mexican maid in Roma

Best picture

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best actor

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Best actress

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Image copyright Mary Cybulski/20th Century Fox Image caption Richard E Grant stars with Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Richard E Grant has received his first ever Oscar nomination, for best supporting actor for his role in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Withnail & I star was among the first 2019 nominees to be announced, alongside Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott and Sam Rockwell.

Weisz is up for best supporting actress, as are Amy Adams, Marina de Tavira, Regina King and Emma Stone.

The ceremony will take place on 24 February.

