Oscars 2019: Roma and The Favourite lead nominations
Olivia Colman's period comedy-drama The Favourite and Netflix's black-and-white epic Roma lead this year's Oscar race, with 10 nominations each.
The other contenders include A Star Is Born and Vice with eight each, followed by Black Panther with seven.
Black Panther is the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture.
Colman is among the British acting nominees, alongside her co-star Rachel Weisz and Christian Bale for Vice.
Films with the most nominations:
- 10 - The Favourite, Roma
- 8 - A Star Is Born, Vice
- 7 - Black Panther
- 6 - BlacKkKlansman
- 5 - Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book
- 4 - First Man, Mary Poppins Returns
Best picture
- BlacKkKlansman
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
Best actor
- Christian Bale - Vice
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Best actress
- Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
- Glenn Close - The Wife
- Olivia Colman - The Favourite
- Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Richard E Grant has received his first ever Oscar nomination, for best supporting actor for his role in the film Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The Withnail & I star was among the first 2019 nominees to be announced, alongside Mahershala Ali, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott and Sam Rockwell.
Weisz is up for best supporting actress, as are Amy Adams, Marina de Tavira, Regina King and Emma Stone.
The ceremony will take place on 24 February.
