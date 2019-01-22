Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Richard E Grant celebrates his first Oscar nomination

Every list of Oscar nominations throws up its share of snubs, surprises and curiosities, and this year's is no exception.

Here's a rundown of some of the most interesting.

1) Marina who?

Out of Roma's whopping 10 nominations, none is more surprising than Marina de Tavira's inclusion in the best supporting actress category.

While Yalitza Aparicio was widely expected to get a best actress nod for playing the Mexican maid in Alfonso Cuaron's film, few tipped her co-star, who played the mother, to be in the running as well.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Roma's leading ladies: Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio

It's a sign of just how highly Cuaron's semi-autobiographical portrait of a Mexico City household is regarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

And it puts paid to fears that its members might take against it for its association with Netflix, the subscription giant whose inroads into film have not been universally welcomed.

The three nominations received by the Coen brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, another Netflix title, is a further boost to the streaming company's Hollywood aspirations.

Roma's best picture nomination, meanwhile, marks the first time a Netflix title has been shortlisted for the top prize.

2) Did A Star Is Born direct itself?

The eight nominations received by A Star Is Born include two nods for Bradley Cooper in the best actor and adapted screenplay categories.

Yet Cooper didn't land a best director nomination for his work behind the camera - an omission that does not bode well for his film's chances of winning best picture.

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption A star is snubbed: Bradley Cooper with Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Only two films in Academy Awards history - Driving Miss Daisy and Argo - have won best picture without also getting a nomination in the best director category.

The same logic would seem to hobble Green Book, whose five nominations do not include a best director nod for Peter Farrelly.

Farrelly is nominated as one of Green Book's producers and co-writers, so hardly has reason to feel resentment towards the Academy.

One does wonder, though, if his recent apology for flashing his genitals might have lost him the votes he needed to get his solo efforts recognised.

The real winner here? Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski, who is no doubt be stunned as anyone by his best director nomination.

More Oscars 2019 coverage:

3) About blooming time

You can always count on the Academy to do the right thing - eventually.

Take Spike Lee, who has finally got his first best director nod for BlacKkKlansman after three decades of incendiary, albeit erratic brilliance.

At the age of 72, Paul Schrader - writer of such cinematic landmarks as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull - belatedly gets a nomination for his First Reformed screenplay.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Schrader is nominated for writing First Reformed, which he also directed

After more than 50 years in the business, meanwhile, 74-year-old Sam Elliott - owner of the best moustache in Hollywood - gets recognised at last for A Star is Born.

Getting a nomination, of course, is no guarantee you'll end up taking home an award.

Just ask songwriter Diane Warren, who has her 10th nomination in the best song category for her contribution to the Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary RBG.

Not one of her previously shortlisted songs - which include such hits as Starship's Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now and I Don't Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith - wound up victorious.

4) Wakanda Forever!

Ten years ago, The Dark Knight's omission from the best picture line-up was one of the reasons why the Academy decided to expand the number of nominees in that category from a mere five titles.

A decade on and 90 years after the first Academy Awards ceremony, Black Panther has become the first superhero movie to receive a best picture nomination.

Image copyright Sony Image caption Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is also among the nominees

With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also getting a nomination in the best animated feature category, the genre is finally getting the awards recognition many feel it deserves.

What a shame Stan Lee is no longer around to see it.

5) Crazy Rich rejection

Romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians was a huge hit around the world and prompted much discussion about the representation of minorities on film.

But that didn't cut much ice with the Academy, which has given Jon M Chu's film version of Kevin Kwan's best-seller precisely zero nominations.

Image copyright Disney Image caption Mary Poppins Returns has four nominations - but its star misses out

That's the same number Emily Blunt has received this year, despite the striking performances she gave in both Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place.

Given the fact that Julie Andrews won an Oscar for her Mary Poppins in 1965, Blunt perhaps has reason to feel slighted - although at least she has this weekend's Screen Actors Guild Awards. where she is nominated twice, as a consolation.

6) The all-conquering Corboulds

This year marks the seventh year in succession that at least one of Britain's three Corbould brothers - Chris, Neil and Paul - has been nominated in the best visual effects category.

That's an impressive track record for a trio of siblings who now have three Oscar wins and 12 nominations between them.

That's three more wins than Glenn Close has - her best actress nomination for The Wife is the seventh nomination she has accrued over 36 years.

Small wonder she is currently the bookies' favourite to finally get her hands on Oscar by pipping Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman to this year's best actress statuette.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.