In Pictures: National Television Awards 2019

  • 23 January 2019

The National Television Awards 2019 saw some of the biggest names in British TV celebrate creative achievement on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena in London.

We take a look at some of the most striking pictures of the evening, from the red carpet to the ceremony.

National TV Awards Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Strictly Come Dancing beat The X Factor, Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK to win best talent show.
National TV Awards Image copyright PA
Image caption Doctor and television presenter Ranj Singh (bottom) posed with dancer Gorka Marquez as they celebrated Strictly's NTA win.
National TV Awards Image copyright PA
Image caption Brothers Matt and Luke Goss attended the NTAs after the Bros documentary was a surprise TV hit over the festive break.
National TV Awards Image copyright PA
Image caption Television personality Gemma Collins posed for photographers on the red carpet.
National TV Awards Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby celebrated scooping the daytime award for their ITV show This Morning.
National TV Awards Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Holly also accepted The Bruce Forsyth Award on behalf of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.
National TV Awards Image copyright PA
Image caption John Barrowman, seen here with the The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, opened Tuesday's ceremony as co-host.
National TV Awards Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Host Dermot O'Leary performed push-ups on stage for presenter and former soldier Ant Middleton.
National TV Awards Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Danny Dyer with his award for best serial drama performance for his role in EastEnders.
National TV Awards Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean took a moment for a quick selfie.
National TV Awards Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Richard Madden won the drama performance award for his role in Bodyguard.
National TV Awards Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption James Moore, who has cerebral palsy, was carried on stage to accept the newcomer award for his role in Emmerdale.
National TV Awards Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Emmerdale also won the serial drama award, with Emma Atkins (centre) accepting the trophy on behalf of her fellow cast members.

