Image copyright BBC News Image caption George Alagiah returned after over a year off air on BBC News

George Alagiah has said he is "overwhelmed" by supportive comments from viewers welcoming his return to BBC One's News at Six.

The 63-year-old's bowel cancer returned in December 2017, forcing him to take time away from work to receive treatment.

He wrote on Twitter that the cancer was "in a holding pattern", which meant he could work again.

Fellow newsreader Sophie Raworth confirmed his return on Twitter.

Alagiah replied to the tweet, writing: "There goes my hope of slipping back into the studio unnoticed! Thanks to all for good wishes."

Skip Twitter post by @BBCAlagiah So good to be back in the newsroom. Overwhelmed by so much support from so many. Thanks to all. I’m still a cancer patient so will take a while to find a work schedule that fits with ongoing treatment. I’m determined to get behind that studio desk as often as I can. — George Alagiah (@BBCAlagiah) January 24, 2019 Report

After the news he added he is "determined to get behind that studio desk as often as I can".

After Alagiah's initial diagnosis in 2014, the disease spread to his liver and lymph nodes, which needed treatment with several rounds of chemotherapy and three large operations, including one to remove most of his liver.

He returned to work in 2015, but again had to take more time out in 2017 when he was told that his stage four bowel cancer had returned.

Upon his return on Wednesday evening, viewers and fellow colleagues appeared delighted, with many complimenting his new beard.

Skip Twitter post by @helloimnicholas Will be watching #BBCNewsSix tonight to welcome back #GeorgeAlagiah onto my tellybox. The man who, at the top of his game, still found time to telephone a 15 year old me to discuss how to get into journalism. A true gentleman. #welcomehome — Nick Dalby (@helloimnicholas) January 23, 2019 Report

Labour MP David Lammy wrote on Twitter: "So pleased to see George Alagiah back where he belongs. One of the best in the business."

Veteran BBC broadcaster John Simpson added: "It's an absolute delight to see George Alagiah reading the news again - one of the finest and most thoughtful of my colleagues."

The BBC's health editor Hugh Pym said: "Great to see George Alagiah back on air on 6pm news after cancer treatment - welcome back!"

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.