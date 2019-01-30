Image copyright PA/Getty Images Image caption Richard E Grant wrote to Barbra Streisand when he was 14

Actor Richard E Grant was moved to tears after Barbra Streisand replied to a letter he sent her 47 years ago.

The Oscar-nominated star of Can You Ever Forgive Me? is a lifelong fan of the US actress and singer.

On social media on Tuesday, Grant shared his childhood letter, in which he offered Streisand a "two-week holiday, or longer" at his family home.

Streisand replied to the tweet, thanking Grant for the "wonderful letter" he sent when he was 14.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barbra Streisand's career has spanned six decades

Grant first sent the letter to the US star when he was growing up in Swaziland, which is now called eSwatini.

He shared it on social media on Tuesday, alongside a photograph of himself outside Streisand's home in California.

Skip Twitter post by @RichardEGrant As a lifelong fan of someone you’ll understand what it meant for me to take this snap outside the home of @BarbraStreisand Asked Security for permission & he replied ‘It’s a public road, but thanks for asking’ Wrote her this letter when I was 14. My wife is very understanding! pic.twitter.com/3SohXKpgZT — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 29, 2019 Report

In the letter, Grant wrote: "You don't know me yet, but I am writing to offer you an idea you might like to consider. My name is Richard and I live in a small African kingdom called Swaziland in south-east Africa."

He told her his family had been avid fans since seeing her Oscar-winning performance in the 1968 film Funny Girl, and owned all her records.

"I read in the paper that you were feeling very tired and pressurised by your fame and failed romance with Mr Ryan O'Neal. I would like to offer you a two week holiday, or longer, at our house, which is very beautiful with a pool and a magnificent view of the Ezulwini Valley."

'Hasty reply'

He continued: "No-one will trouble you and I assure you you will not be mobbed in the street as your films only show in our one cinema for three days, so not that many people will know who you are, so no chance of being mobbed. Please consider this respite seriously. You will always be welcome."

Grant signed off his letter "in anticipation of a hasty reply" - but he did not receive one at the time.

He found fame as an actor 15 years later in Withnail & I, and finally got a response to his letter on Tuesday when Streisand replied to his tweet.

Skip Twitter post by @BarbraStreisand Dear Richard What a wonderful letter you wrote me when u were 14 ! and look at u now! You're terrific in your latest movie with Melissa congratulations and love Barbra — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) January 29, 2019 Report

The Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning star thanked Grant for his "wonderful letter" and called him "terrific" in his latest film.

Grant, who's now 61, shared his tearful response to Streisand's tweet.

The actor said he was "overcome with emotion" and called the moment "My 'Message in a bottle' miracle".

Grant was nominated for his first Oscar last week, for best supporting actor in the biographical crime drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The exchange between Grant and Streisand has received a warm response from Twitter users. They included Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia Sawalha, who starred alongside Grant in a series of adverts from 2002.

Skip Twitter post by @JuliaSawalha1 So happy for you in all respects @RichardEGrant.IMO you should have countless gongs for #withnailandI.This business eh?🙄Now will you stop saying how old you look,you are an extraordinarily handsome man,always have been,always will be.All the best for gong season.Much love🙏🏻💕 — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) January 30, 2019 Report

