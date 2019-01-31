Gwyneth Paltrow sued over skiing accident

Image copyright Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued over a skiing accident that happened in a Utah ski resort in 2016.

The actress is accused of knocking down 72-year-old Terry Sanderson leaving him with a brain injury, short term memory loss and four broken ribs.

Sanderson's lawyers say he has also experienced a personality change.

The Goop founder has denied the allegations. Her publicist Heather Wilson said the "lawsuit is without merit and we expect to be vindicated."

The case seeks $3.1m [£2.36m] in damages. It claims she was skiing "out of control" when she hit the retired optometrist on a beginner's slope on 26 February 2016.

In a press conference he said he remembers being thrown forward after hearing a woman scream but suffers memory issues over exactly what happened because he said he was knocked unconscious.

Craig Ramon, who was skiing with Mr Sanderson, said he witnessed Paltrow hitting him in the back, knocking him over and falling on top of him.

Mr Sanderson said it was "unkind" of Paltrow to immediately ski off and not check he was ok.

