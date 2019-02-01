Image copyright PA Image caption The film was made to mark the 25th anniversary of the Wests' crimes coming to light

An ITV documentary about the crimes of Fred and Rose West was cancelled just hours before transmission on Thursday due to unspecified "legal reasons".

The hour-long film, which was to have been presented by Sir Trevor McDonald, was replaced by another documentary hosted by the veteran broadcaster.

ITV said Fred & Rose West: The Real Story would be shown at a later date.

Pre-airing publicity said the show would feature "a West family member who has never spoken before on camera".

The programme was also set to suggest that Rose West was as violent as her murderous husband, who killed himself in 1995.

Fred West killed at least 12 young women and girls between 1967 and 1987, burying the remains of nine of them under his home in Gloucester.

Rose West was convicted of 10 murders in 1995 and is now serving a whole life sentence.

Appropriate Adult, a drama about the case starring Dominic West as Fred West, aired on ITV in 2011.

