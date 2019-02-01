Jeremy Hardy: Comics and politicians pay tribute to News Quiz regular
A host of British comedy stars have paid tribute to Jeremy Hardy following his death from cancer at the age of 57.
Jack Dee, who worked with Hardy on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, said he was "off the register funny".
Julian Clary said he had always been "the funniest and brightest", while Victoria Coren Mitchell described him as "a miracle of a person".
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also paid tribute to the socialist comic, saying he "gave his all for everyone else."
Mr Corbyn's tribute followed that of shadow chancellor John McDonnell to a man he called a "good and loyal friend".
In his tweet, Dee - who interviewed Hardy for an edition of Radio 4's Chain Reaction - said he was "so privileged" to have counted him as "a dear friend".
Coren Mitchell echoed those sentiments, saying he had been "so kind" when her father Alan - another regular on The News Quiz - died in 2007.
Graeme Garden, who appeared with Hardy on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, said he was "saddened" to lose a "kind and thoughtful friend."
Rory Bremner, meanwhile, said he was "sad beyond measure" and that Hardy had been "funnier than the lot of us put together."
The Reverend Richard Coles recalled fondly that they would often use the toilet at the same time while working at GLR (now BBC Radio London) in the 1980s.
Mock the Week star Angela Barnes was not alone in recalling how "kind and supportive" Hardy had been during their radio appearances together.
Pointless quiz master Richard Osman also wrote about how "lucky" he had been to work with the comedian early in his career.
Actor David Morrissey paid tribute to Hardy for highlighting "the absurdity of our unjust political system" in his comedy.
Broadcaster Matthew Wright said the world would be "a greyer place" without him, while comedian Katy Brand said he had always been "welcoming and generous".
Sioned William, Radio 4's commissioning editor for comedy, described Hardy as "one of our family".
"Whether he was demolishing politicians on The News Quiz... or any time he was required to sing on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, he was always at the top of his game," her statement continued.
Hardy's publicist said "a fitting memorial" would take place and that details would be announced soon.
