Lawrence was introduced to Maroney, seen here in 2013, by a friend

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to boyfriend Cooke Maroney, her representative has told US media.

The 28-year-old Hunger Games star sparked engagement rumours after she was seen wearing a ring on a night out with Mr Maroney, a 34-year-old art dealer, in New York last weekend.

Lawrence won the best actress Oscar for starring in 2012's Silver Linings Playbook film.

No wedding date has yet been announced.

