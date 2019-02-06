Image caption John Humphrys is known for taking politicians to task on Today

John Humphrys has said he is preparing to step down from presenting Radio 4's Today programme by the end of the year.

He has told programme bosses he intends to leave in the autumn, but has not yet formally resigned.

Humphrys - who also hosts TV quiz show Mastermind - has presented the flagship morning news programme since 1987.

Today editor Sarah Sands said she hoped listeners would "enjoy John's lap of honour this year", but added that he "is with us for some time yet".

Humphrys joined the BBC in 1966 as a reporter based in Liverpool.

During his career with the BBC, he has worked as a foreign correspondent in both the US and Africa, a diplomatic correspondent and presenter of the Nine O'Clock News.

But he is best-known for taking Britain's politicians to task on the Today programme.

Humphrys told The Daily Mail about his plans to step down, saying: "I'm assuming it'll be this year. That's what I'm assuming, but I haven't fixed a date."

He added: "It's not easy to leave a job you've been doing for 32 years. It's more than half my professional life."

Sands, who has edited Today since 2017, said of the presenter: "He is the Today programme patriarch but also, even now, the little boy who throws stones.

"He is deeply suspicious of power. Don't expect him to let up - he is with us for some time yet."

Humphrys is Today's longest-serving host but has also been a divisive figure among listeners.

He was paid between £400,000-£409,999 for Today in 2017/18, according to accounts published last July.

In January 2018, Humphrys was one of six male stars who agreed to take a pay cut.

But he was criticised for off-air comments he made about the gender pay gap at the corporation.

Towards the end of Wednesday's programme, he joked about his departure from Today during a discussion on the key to personal happiness.

He asked his panel of guests: "Do you reckon me leaving the Today programme is going to make you happier? I mean, if it were to happen? It would make other people happier, possibly."

