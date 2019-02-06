Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of the cast of Modern Family with executive producer Steven Levitan (back centre)

Award-winning US sitcom Modern Family is to end after its 11th series.

The 10th season of the programme, which centres on an extended blended family, is currently on the ABC network in the US. It airs on Sky One in the UK.

It was one of the first primetime sitcoms to feature a gay couple - Mitchell and Cameron - as lead characters.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell, tweeted: "Will be hard to say goodbye. Love my family."

Nolan Gould, who plays Luke Dunphy, thanked fans for their support on the programme's official Twitter feed.

Modern Family has won many awards throughout its run. They include five Emmys for outstanding comedy series; one Golden Globe; and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Image copyright Jon Kopaloff Image caption Modern Family's 200th episode aired in 2018

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke described the show as "one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history".

She added: "In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.