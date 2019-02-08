Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finney was a well-respected staple of both stage and screen

Oscar-nominated British actor Albert Finney has died aged 82 after a short illness.

He was a five-time Oscar nominee who began his career at the Royal Shakespeare Company before making his mark in film.

His big film break came as "angry young man" Arthur Seaton in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning.

He went on to star in Tom Jones, as Hercule Poirot in Murder on the Orient Express, Erin Brockovich and Skyfall.

A statement from a family spokesman said: "Albert Finney, aged 82, passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side.

"The family request privacy at this sad time."

Image caption Finney played Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm

Finney's other memorable roles include Winston Churchill in The Gathering Storm, for which he won a Golden Globe and a Bafta.

He also played the title role in Scrooge and Daddy Warbucks in Annie.

Finney was nominated four times for a best actor Oscar and once in the best supporting actor category.

He was the recipient of two Bafta Awards from 13 nominations and received a British Academy Fellowship in 2001.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Albert Finney. The recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship in 2001, Finney will be warmly remembered for his powerful performances in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Big Fish and many more.

The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada) graduate continued working on the stage despite his film success, earning Tony nominations on Broadway for Luther and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg.

He won an Olivier Award for Orphans and was part of the original three-man cast of Art.

His last film role came in 2012 James Bond film Skyfall, in which he played the irascible gamekeeper Kincaid.

'A powerhouse of an actor'

A life-long fan of Manchester United, he declined a CBE in 1980 and a knighthood in 2000.

"I think the Sir thing slightly perpetuates one of our diseases in England, which is snobbery," he said at the time.

Tributes have been paid to the late actor, including from Pulp Fiction star Rosanna Arquette and British actor David Morrissey.

