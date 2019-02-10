In pictures: Baftas 2019 red carpet glamour

  • 10 February 2019

Stars and film industry arrive for London's ceremony celebrating the best films of last year.

  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Olivia Colman Getty Images

    Bafta royalty: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended, along with The Favourite's Olivia Colman, who is up for best actress for her role as Queen Anne

  • Viola Davis and Amy Adams on the red carpet PA/EPA

    Bafta nominees Viola Davis and Amy Adams have arrived on the red carpet

  • Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Thandie Newton AFP/Getty

    The Wife's Glenn Close is up for a Bafta, and was on the red carpet with her co-star Jonathan Pryce. Thandie Newton is also at the ceremony.

  • Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee Getty Images

    Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee posed on the red carpet

  • Spike Lee's trainers Getty Images

    Director Spike Lee put his best foot forward for his Bafta-nominated film BlacKkKlansman, which is up for five awards

  • Steve Coogan AFP/Getty

    Steve Coogan, who plays Stan Laurel in Stan and Ollie, is up for best leading actor

  • Cynthia Erivo and Richard E Grant Getty Images

    Cynthia Erivo and Richard E Grant could both leave the awards with Bafta trophies...

More on this story