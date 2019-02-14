Image copyright Getty Images

Graham Norton and Alan Carr are to be celebrity judges on RuPaul's Drag Race when it comes to the UK.

They will appear as rotating resident judges each week, joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage and a celebrity guest judge.

Both chat show hosts are major fans of the show which has been a hit around the world and Norton has appeared as a guest judge on the original show.

For the grand finale, they will both appear on the judging panel.

It was announced in December that the Emmy award-winning show would be coming to BBC Three this year.

Norton appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season two in the US in 2016.

He said he has been a fan of the show forever.

"Becoming part of the drag race family makes me ridiculously happy! I can't wait to see what the UK drag queens bring to the party, but they better weeeeerk!!!"

In a video message on Twitter Graham joked "maybe this is what the UK's good at."

Carr met Ru-Paul when he appeared on his chat show Alan Carr's Chatty Man but has been a fan for a long time.

"Wow! To be sat next to Michelle Visage and Mama Ru as a guest judge on possibly one of my all-time favourite shows EVER is a dream come true," he said.

"I can't wait to see what the UK Queens have got in store - it's going to be sickening! *does death drop*"

Michelle Visage and RuPaul will also star in the UK version

Like the US version, 10 contestants will compete in individual and team challenges, culminating in a weekly challenge that could be a performance, a photo shoot or a runway walk-off, until one drag queen is left.

The show which has had 10 seasons is broadcast in 193 countries around the world.

Host and show creator RuPaul said he was very pleased with his UK judges.

"I was both shocked and delighted when Graham and Alan told me they'd be wearing tucking panties when sitting at the judges' table. I told them it was not necessary, but they insisted. Now that's what I call dedication!"

