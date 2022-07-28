Bernard Cribbins: A life in pictures
The veteran British actor and comedian Bernard Cribbins has died, aged 93.
Cribbins's career spanned more than seven decades, and saw him appear in Fawlty Towers, Doctor Who and the Railway Children.
Cribbins worked consistently after his professional debut in the mid-1950s. He had become a major star on the London stage by his mid-twenties.
He was adept at musical comedy, appearing in the revue show And Another Thing, and releasing a number from the show called Folksong as a single.
His career took off in the 1960s when he released three hit singles, including the comedy classic Right Said Fred.
Around the same time, Cribbins also appeared in a string of films.
But perhaps his most famous film role was as the kindly stationmaster Albert Perks in British film The Railway Children.
He was a master storyteller, narrating BBC programme The Wombles - and voicing every character - between 1973 and 1975.
Like those furry characters who cleaned up Wimbledon Common, Cribbins also did his bit to keep the streets clean.
In the mid-1970s, Cribbins further showcased his gift for comedy with a memorable appearance in the sitcom Fawlty Towers, playing Mr Hutchinson, a guest who Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) mistakes for a hotel inspector.
Cribbins was also a regular and prolific performer on the BBC's Jackanory from 1966 to 1991.
In the 1980s, Cribbins took a starring role as Nathan Detroit in Richard Eyre's revival of the musical Guys and Dolls at the National Theatre.
Having appeared as Tom Campbell, a companion to the Doctor in the 1966 feature film Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 AD, Cribbins also appeared in the Doctor Who TV series four decades later as Wilfred Mott, a companion to David Tennant's Tenth Doctor.
He returned to children's TV with his first regular role in 20 years on the CBeebies show Old Jack's Boat.