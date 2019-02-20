Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pink, George Ezra and Dua Lipa among others are set to perform

Some of the music's biggest stars will gather later at London's O2 Arena for the 39th Brit Awards.

Anne-Marie and Dua Lipa lead the way with four nominations each, including nominations for best single.

And for only the second time in Brit Awards history, there are more women than men up for the night's biggest prize, album of the year.

Hugh Jackman, Little Mix, Jess Glynne, George Ezra, The 1975 and Sam Smith will be among the night's performers.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's ceremony:

Who is hosting?

Unlike the Oscars, The Brit Awards have found a host - comedian Jack Whitehall, who will present for the second year running.

There is also speculation that Whitehall will join Jackman for his Greatest Showman-themed performance, which will open the ceremony.

"He is singing live with 150 dancers, I've seen the rehearsal and it's going to be utterly spectacular," the comedian said on Chris Evans' Virgin Radio breakfast show.

Jackman also teased his performance on Instagram:

Who is up for awards?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne Marie is up for four awards

Last year, as she collected the award for best female, Dua Lipa said she hoped to be joined by more women on the stage.

"Here's to more women winning awards, and more women taking over the world." she said.

One year later, despite a growing gender gap in the charts, female artists dominate the nominations.

Jorja Smith, Ella Mai and Mabel are up against Tom Walker and Idles are up for the British breakthrough act award.

Jorja Smith and Jess Glynne are up against Lily Allen, Florence + the Machine and Anne-Marie for best British female.

George Ezra is nominated for best British male along with Sam Smith, Craig David, Giggs and Aphex Twin.

Ezra is also up for best album for Staying at Tamara's and is joined by The 1975 for A Brief Enquiry into Online Relationships, Florence + the Machine for High as Hope, Jorja Smith for Lost and Found and Anne-Marie for Speak Your Mind.

Who is performing?

Jackman's opener will be sure to please mums and daughters across the country.

There always some on-stage collaborations, and this year Calvin Harris will be joined by Dua Lipa, Rag'n'Bone Man and Sam Smith. Jess Glynn will sing with H.E.R., while Little Mix will appear with rapper Ms Banks.

Also confirmed are The 1975, George Ezra, Jorja Smith and Pink.

Speaking of Pink, the US singer has already been announced as the recipient of this year's outstanding contribution to music award.

The Brit Awards will be on ITV from 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

