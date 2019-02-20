Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Lagerfeld poses next to a painting of Choupette

It has emerged that the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has left some of his $200m (£153m) fortune to his cat.

The German designer, who who was the creative director for Chanel and Fendi, died in Paris on Tuesday.

The designer became a devoted cat owner and lavished attention on his pet after Choupette was given to him in 2012.

Lagerfeld told French magazine Numero last year that he had named the birman cat as one of the heirs of his estate.

In the interview, he said Choupette was in his will, "among others". But he added: "Don't worry, there is enough for everyone."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Models of Lagerfeld holding Choupette were displayed at the opening of the first Karl Lagerfeld concept store in Germany

Choupette already has a substantial fortune to her name, having earned $3m (£2.3m) doing adverts for a German car firm and a Japanese cosmetics brand with Lagerfeld.

In a separate interview with Numero, Lagerfeld revealed he employed two maids to look after the pampered animal who, he said, has "four different dishes prepared for her" each day "served in fabulous bowls".

He also made Choupette a social media sensation, with her own Twitter and Instagram accounts that have a combined following of about 200,000.

A tribute to the designer was posted on the cat's Twitter account on Tuesday.

She is also the hero of a book, Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat, for which she was photographed in arms of supermodel Linda Evangalista and snuggling with the model and actress Laetitia Casta.

The book includes recipes for her favourite meals prepared by some of the best restaurants in Paris.

One typically lavish meal is a mixture of king crab, smoked salmon and caviar.

Choupette's help was sometimes sought by those trying to persuade Lagerfeld to adopt their ideas.

French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot wrote her a letter in 2015 asking her to "purr in the ear" of her owner so he would "stop using fur in his collections".

Chanel duly became the first major fashion house to go fur-free.

Pampered pets

Lagerfeld is not the only celebrity to want to make provision for their animals' welfare in their will.

Fashion designer Alexander McQueen left £50,000 in his £16m will so his dogs could be pampered for the rest of their lives.

Oprah Winfrey has reportedly made plans to leave around $30m (£23m) to her dogs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Jackson's chimpanzee Bubbles was once dressed in identical outfits to his owner

But Bubbles, the chimpanzee once owned by the late singer Michael Jackson, was not so lucky.

When he grew into an adult and started showing signs of aggression, Bubbles was sent to an animal sanctuary. Once he'd been moved to the home, Jackson did not pay for Bubbles' upkeep.

The singer's estate now sends some money to the sanctuary in Florida where he is housed every year, but it reportedly does not cover all the costs of looking after him.

Bubbles has been earning his keep, though. Some of his artwork has been sold to raise money for the sanctuary.

