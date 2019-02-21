Image copyright Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has counter-sued a retired optometrist who has taken legal action against her over a 2016 skiing accident.

Last month 72-year-old Terry Sanderson sued Paltrow claiming $3.1m [£2.36m] in damages.

He said the actress knocked him down on a ski slope in Utah, leaving him with a brain injury and broken ribs.

Paltrow's case says that he was at fault and his lawsuit is an "attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth"

She is seeking a symbolic $1 in damages.

Mr Sanderson's lawsuit said the Oscar-winning-actress was skiing "out of control" when she hit him from behind on a beginner's slope on 26 February 2016.

He said he was pushed into the snow and knocked unconscious, leaving him with a brain injury, short term memory loss and four broken ribs.

He said he also experienced a personality change.

'Shaken and upset'

Paltrow's 18-page case states that it was Sanderson who struck her from behind, delivering a "body blow", he then apologised to her and assured her that he was not hurt.

It states "she was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah" when he "ploughed into her back".

"She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning," it says.

"He was not knocked out. Immediately after the collision, he stood up and addressed Ms Paltrow. Ms Paltrow expressed her anger that he ran into her, and he apologised."

The case says because her injuries "were relatively minor, she seeks only symbolic damages in the amount of $1, plus her costs and attorneys' fees to defend this meritless claim".

It states that resolution of this counterclaim will demonstrate Sanderson ran into Ms Paltrow and "nonetheless blamed her for it in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth."

Bob Sykes, attorney for Mr Sanderson, responded to her lawsuit in a written statement to Reuters.

"The statement made by Ms Paltrow that Dr Sanderson hit her from behind is false," the statement said.

"Paltrow clearly hit Dr Sanderson from behind. Dr Sanderson was the downhill skier and had the right-of-way. It is unfortunate that Ms. Paltrow would fail to tell the truth about what happened."

The BBC put this statement to Paltrow's representative who said "the counterclaim states her position".

