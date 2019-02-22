Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Daniel Craig and actress Lea Seydoux, who played Madeleine Swann in Spectre

The next James Bond movie is to be filmed under the working title Shatterhand, according to a listing in industry magazine Production Weekly.

The publication, which lists current and forthcoming film shoots, has an entry in its latest newsletter for "Bond 25 w/t Shatterhand".

It says shooting on the latest instalment of the spy saga will start at Pinewood Studios on 6 April.

It is expected to be Daniel Craig's final outing as 007.

Last year, the release date of the new film was put back following Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle's abrupt decision to exit the project.

It was initially scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 25 October 2019 but is now due to be released on 8 April 2020, after reported rewrites of the script.

True Detective director Cary Fukunaga has taken over directing duties.

There had been long-standing rumours that the new film may be called Shatterhand.

The name is an alias used by supervillain Ernst Blofeld in Ian Fleming's 1964 novel You Only Live Twice.

Christoph Waltz played Blofeld in the most recent Bond film Spectre, and Fukunaga has indicated he could return for the latest movie.

