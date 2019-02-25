Oscars 2019: What looks have people talking?

Image copyright Getty Images

The stars were out in full fashion force on the 90th Academy Awards red carpet.

As always, the celebs let their outfits do the talking in every colour under the rainbow.

Here are the looks that have lit up social media so far this evening.

And the best dressed goes to....

Actor Billy Porter, who has won both a Tony and a Grammy for his role in Kinky Boots, stunned the red carpet in a custom tuxedo-gown.

The star of US drama TV series Pose, told Vogue he's "always been inspired by fashion" and that his outfits are all about coming to terms with his gay identity.

Image copyright Getty Images

Fashion fans have been raving about his Christian Siriano dress, for its perfect mix of the masculine and feminine.

Skip Twitter post by @theferocity Billy Porter has been a blessing to us every single day of his life. What fortune to be living beside someone who shines so magnificently. https://t.co/EZqKGTWyck — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) February 24, 2019 Report

Superman-worthy capes

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a bunch of celebrities wearing some pretty cool caped gowns.

Glenn Close, nominated for best actress for The Wife, wore a stunning gold lamé cape dress on the red carpet.

Image copyright Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy, also up for best actress for Can You Ever Forgive Me? also jumped on the cape vibe in a black and white ensemble.

Image copyright Getty Images

Villanelle vibes

It seems that Killing Eve's favourite assassin has a few celebrity fans, judging by some of the looks on the red carpet.

Jodie Comer better look out, as she could have some rivals to contend with when season two comes around.

American actress Linda Cardellini wore fuchsia taffeta on the red carpet. She is the star of 2018 film A Simple Favour.

Image copyright Getty Images

US singer Kacey Musgraves also looked pretty in baby pink - her dress is from the Giambattista Valli spring 2019 collection.

Image copyright Getty Images

Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina channelled served some serious looks in her glittery lilac tuxe by Dsqaured 2.

Image copyright Getty Images

Red carpet rainbow

Whilst last year's awards season was dominated by sombre colours as celebrities came out to support the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, 2019's Oscars were full of every colour of the rainbow.

Dame Helen Mirren led the fashion pack in a vibrant Schiaparelli gown, completely with multi-toned pink chiffon and some seriously sparkling jewels.

Image copyright Getty Images

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who are both nominated for best supporting actress for The Favourite, fully embraced colour on the Oscars red carpet.

Emma wore a brown and gold Louis Vuitton dress, while Rachel rocked a red floral vinyl dress.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

New hair, new me?

Charlize Theron got the internet talking when she rocked the red carpet in a powder blue Dion gown and a brunette bob.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.