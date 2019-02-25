Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Olivia Colman was in tears - and blew a raspberry when told to end her speech

British actress Olivia Colman defied the odds to scoop an Oscar on a night when Green Book also sprung a surprise by winning the award for best film.

Colman won best actress for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite and charmed the ceremony with a tearful speech.

Green Book won three trophies in total, including best picture, which had been widely expected to go to Roma.

Bohemian Rhapsody won the most awards in total with four, while Roma and Black Panther also won three each.

Overwhelmed Colman wins Hollywood hearts

The star, who started out as a sidekick in TV sitcoms like Peep Show, was in shock when her name was called.

Glenn Close had been the firm favourite for her role in The Wife - and now has the unenviable record of seven nominations without a win.

Holding back tears on stage, Colman said: "It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I've got an Oscar!"

The first British woman to win the prize since Kate Winslet in 2009, she added: "Any little girl who's practising their speech on the telly - you never know!"

And she endeared herself further to the audience by responding to a signal to end her speech by blowing a raspberry.

Rami Malek celebrates the strugglers

Image copyright AFP Image caption Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

The four awards for Bohemian Rhapsody, the authorised biopic of Queen and Freddie Mercury, included best actor for Rami Malek, who won rave reviews for playing the late singer.

"I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would have been blown," he said in his acceptance speech.

"That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out, and to anyone struggling and trying to discover their voice - listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life unapologetically himself.

"And the fact I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this."

The biggest winners

Bohemian Rhapsody - 4

Black Panther - 3

Green Book - 3

Roma - 3

The winners in full

Wins for Mahershala Ali and Regina King

Mahershala Ali won his second best supporting actor Oscar in three years. He won for Moonlight in 2017 and has now won for playing jazz pianist Don Shirley in Green Book.

"Trying to capture his essence pushed me to my ends, which was a reflection of the person he was and the life that he lived," Ali said.

After thanking his co-stars, he added: "I want to dedicate this to my grandmother who has been in my ear my entire life, telling me if at first I don't succeed, try, try, try again."

A tearful Regina King won best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, from what was her first Oscar nomination.

She said: "I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love are poured into someone - mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction."

Spike Lee finally has an Oscar

Image copyright Reuters

It's been three decades since his landmark films She's Gotta Have It and Do The Right Thing - and now Spike Lee finally has a competitive Oscar. He already has an honorary Oscar, which he won in 2016.

He didn't win this time for best director - he won best adapted screenplay for BlackKklansman, which tells the true story of a black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan.

In his speech, he referred to the 400th anniversary of the first slaves being taken to America.

He then made the most political remarks of the night, saying: "The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilise. Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

He added: "Let's do the right thing. You know I had to get that in there."

#OscarsLessWhite

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made a big push to diversify its membership in recent years, and this year's winners were more diverse than they were a few years ago when the #OscarsSoWhite campaign erupted.

As well as the triumphs for Lee, King and Ali, there were historic African-American winners behind the camera.

Ruth Carter scooped the costume design trophy, and her Black Panther crewmate Hannah Beachler shared the production design prize with Jay Hart.

