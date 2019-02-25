Image copyright Getty Images

The Academy Awards going hostless for the first time since 1989 may have been a controversial move, but it seemed no-one really minded.

That's probably because everyone was far too busy tweeting about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's sizzling chemistry or laughing about Trevor Noah trolling the audience.

Here are some of the Oscar moments that ruled social media.

1. Trevor Noah's fake translation

Image copyright Getty Images

While introducing best picture nominee Black Panther, South African comedian Trevor Noah poked fun at people who think Wakanda, the fictional African nation in which it's set, is a real place.

"Growing up as a young boy in Wakanda, I would see T'Challa flying over our village, and he would remind me of a great Xhosa phrase," he said.

"'Abelungu abazi ubu ndiyaxoka', which means: 'In times like these, we are stronger when we fight together than when we try to fight apart."

And while it sounded beautiful and uplifting, that's not quite what the phrase actually means.

The BBC's Pumza Fihlani said the actual translation into English is: "White people don't know that I'm lying."

While most of the audience in Hollywood was none the wiser, Xhosa speakers on social media relished in the cheeky moment.

2. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's steamy duet

Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed perhaps their steamiest rendition yet of Shallow, from their film A Star is Born.

The pair gazed adoringly at each other as they sang the song, with Gaga standing opposite Cooper before taking her place behind the grand piano.

As the song came to an end, Cooper sat beside Gaga and laid his head on hers as they belted out the final lyrics - which was probably around the same time Twitter imploded.

3. When Olivia Colman thanked Lady Gaga

Image copyright Getty Images

As Olivia Colman accepted her award for best actress, her speech was filled with many emotional and charming moments that made the world love her even more.

But the most-talked about moment was probably when she thanked and marvelled at Lady Gaga, while blowing her a kiss - because what else would you do when standing in front of greatness?

"This is not how I wanted it to be" - on winning over Glenn Close

"And to the little girl who's practicing her speech in front of the telly... you never know!"

4. Richard E Grant's admiration for Barbra Streisand

There's nothing more fun than seeing celebrities fawn over other celebrities - it helps us remember we're all the same.

And Richard E Grant is truly all of us when we see Barbra Streisand.

As we've come to expect from the star of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, who has enjoyed taking pictures with Hollywood's finest throughout awards season, we also got this (slightly blurry) selfie.

5. James McAvoy's shirt was signed by Hollywood

Image copyright Getty Images

James McAvoy was serving last day of school vibes as he asked his fellow celebrities to sign his shirt after finding a pen on the floor, as you do.

Stars such as Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson and Michael B Jordan were among those who obliged.

The Split actor hopes to auction the shirt to raise money for one of the charities he supports.

6. Billy Porter's outfit stole the show on the red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images

Broadway star Billy Porter wowed everyone on the red carpet in his half-tuxedo, half-gown outfit.

The black velvet dress was made by designer Christian Siriano.

One user tweeted that Porter had "set the bar impossibly high for Oscars fashion" as the Kinky Boots star was one of the first to arrive on the carpet.

