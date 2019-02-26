Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Neither Colman nor Cuaron are likely to be short of post-Oscar job offers

Winning an Oscar is all well and good. Like everyone else in the world though, this year's awards recipients had to go back to work the following day.

For Spike Lee, winner of the best adapted screenplay award for his film BlacKkKlansman, that meant heading off to South East Asia at the first opportunity.

"I'm on a plane tomorrow morning to Thailand," the US film-maker told reporters on Sunday.

Thailand will stand in for Vietnam in Da 5 Bloods, which tells of African-American war veterans returning to that country to locate the remains of a fallen comrade.

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther himself, will star in the project alongside Delroy Lindo and Leon's Jean Reno.

Here's what else this year's Oscar winners have in the pipeline and where we'll be seeing them next.

With the third and fourth series of The Crown shooting back to back, Olivia Colman will not have long to bask in the glory of her best actress triumph.

The Broadchurch star's filming commitments meant she had to miss a number of other awards events in the run-up to this year's awards - the price of landing the plum role of the Queen in Netflix's royal saga.

Colman will be back on our screens next week when Fleabag returns to BBC One on Monday. The second series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's raunchy sitcom will see her reprise her role as the title character's far-from-beloved godmother.

This year will also see the release of Them That Follow, a drama set in the Appalachian Mountains in which she plays a member of a Pentecostal church that adheres to the religious practice of snake handling.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mahershala Ali gives Rami Malek a friendly hug after Sunday's ceremony

Best actor winner Rami Malek doesn't just have an Oscar on his mantelpiece for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. He also has a fourth and final season of Mr Robot in the can that will air at some point this year.

He will also provide the voice of a gorilla called Chee-Chee in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, a reboot of the old "talk to the animals" fantasy starring Robert Downey Jr that will arrive in cinemas in early 2020.

Regina King, winner of the best supporting actress statuette for If Beale Street Could Talk, also won't be giving up the small screen anytime soon.

The three-time Emmy recipient has a role in a new TV version of beloved comic book Watchmen that will see her act alongside fellow Oscar winners Jeremy Irons and Louis Gossett Jr.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Regina King and Spike Lee show off their Oscars - and their accessories

Mahershala Ali, in contrast, appears to have nothing confirmed in the works, though he is working on a script that he may direct and has a development deal with HBO (Home Box Office).

The Moonlight and Green Book actor can currently be seen in the third season of HBO's True Detective, in which he plays an Arkansas police detective at three different ages.

HBO also seems the likely home for Ascension, a horror series about the creation of a cult that best director winner Alfonso Cuaron is reportedly set to write, direct and executive produce.

Little is known about the project, beyond the fact that Casey Affleck - an Oscar winner himself two years ago for Manchester by the Sea - is also attached to it.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.