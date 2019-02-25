Image copyright Reuters Image caption The star has told fans to only bring clear bags to her gigs for security reasons

Ariana Grande is to play in Manchester for the first time since 2017 when she headlines Manchester Pride in August.

Twenty-two people died in a suicide attack outside her show at Manchester Arena in May 2017.

The US pop star will return to the city to headline the LGBT+ event at a new 9,000-capacity outdoor venue at an old railway depot on Sunday 25 August.

The singer is currently at both number one and two in the UK singles chart and also has the number one album.

She had previously said she would play a "a special show" in Manchester as part of her forthcoming world tour, but hadn't confirmed details.

"We are of course coming and we love you," she told fans in Manchester in December when the other tour dates were announced.

'Loss and pain'

The Pride gig at Mayfield Depot is likely to be an emotional return to the city, two years after the Manchester Arena attack.

Less than two weeks after the bombing, she staged the star-studded One Love benefit concert at Old Trafford cricket stadium.

Speaking last May, she said: "There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever."

She also said she had experienced symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the attack.

The month after the bombing, she was offered honorary citizenship of Manchester by the city council.

"At Manchester Pride Live we're truly honoured to be welcoming Ariana back to the city to help us celebrate LGBT+ life," organiser Mark Fletcher said.

The star will begin her Sweetener/Thank U Next world tour in the US next month, and on Sunday told fans they will only be able to bring clear bags to the shows for security reasons.

The tour will reach the UK in August with three shows in at the O2 Arena in London before the date in Manchester, followed by arena shows in Birmingham, Glasgow and Sheffield in September.

The first night of Manchester Pride on Saturday 24 August will be headlined by Years & Years, while 1980s pop group Bananarama will support Ariana on the Sunday.

It marks an expansion for Manchester Pride, which has previously been centred in the city's gay village.

There were complaints among some fans when ticket prices were raised to £71 for a weekend pass - up from £30 last year.

