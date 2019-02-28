Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper gave a steamy performance of Shallow at the Oscars

Lady Gaga has laughed off the deluge of suggestive social media comments following her passionate duet with co-star Bradley Cooper at the Oscars.

Rolling her eyes, she told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday: "People saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see."

During their performance of Shallow, they gazed lovingly at each other and ended up together at the piano.

She said: "I'm an artist, I guess we did a good job - fooled ya!"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga won an Oscar for co-writing Shallow

The singer won the Oscar for best song for Shallow, from the film A Star Is Born, at Sunday's ceremony. Cooper starred in and directed the movie.

Kimmel said to her: "People started saying, 'Oh, they must be in love'. We were watching it at home, we were going, what's going on between these two?"

Skip Twitter post by @O10Courtney Good morning. I am not over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of Shallow. I MEAN LOOK AT THIS. Best chemistry I have seen between actors since Meredith and Derek (Ellen Pompeo/Patrick Dempsey). #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JFYXp5c07r — 2019-2020 Green Bay Packers #NewHeadCoach (@O10Courtney) February 25, 2019 Report

Lady Gaga's response was typically blunt, saying: "First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal.

"This is a love song... the movie - it's a love story. We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance."

She said it had been important to both herself and Cooper "that we were connected the entire time".

Their performance was entirely "his vision", including the lighting on the audience throughout the performance.

The singer joked: "Look, I've had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you're singing love songs, that's what you want people to feel."

