Image copyright Matthew Murphy Image caption Pretty Woman, starring Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, opened on Broadway last August

A musical based on hit film Pretty Woman is to open in London next year.

Singer Bryan Adams, who has co-written the music and lyrics for the stage version, confirmed the news and said he was "excited" about the plans.

The musical is based on the 1990 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

The show received mixed reviews when it opened on Broadway in August. Speaking about bringing it to London, Adams said: "It's all set in motion now."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bryan Adams is currently on a UK tour

He told the Press Association: "I know it's going to Germany this year, it opens in September this year, and then it's going to London next year. I'm excited about it."

Describing his process of writing the songs for the show, he told the Press Association: "I really have got to be honest, I didn't watch the movie once the whole time that we were working on it."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in Pretty Woman

He said he didn't "want to be influenced by the film".

He explained: "I just wanted to be influenced by the story and how the director today was going to reinterpret it for the stage.

"You have to remember the film is literally mostly close-ups of Richard Gere and Julia Roberts so it's not really set as a wide angle.

"So how do you transcend those very personal shots into song, that was the challenge."

Adams is on tour in the UK until 6 March.

