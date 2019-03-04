Jonathan Dimbleby has announced he is leaving BBC Radio 4's political debate show Any Questions?, which he has chaired since 1987.

"After 32 years in the chair, I have decided to stand down... at the end of June," he said.

"It has been a great privilege... it will be a wrench to leave," he continued. "But the time feels right."

His exit follows his brother David's departure from BBC One's Question Time in December after 25 years.

Fiona Bruce now hosts the weekly discussion programme.

BBC director general Tony Hall described the 74-year-old as "an absolutely outstanding presenter".

"His sharp intellect and chairing skills have made Any Questions? essential listening," he added.

Lord Hall said discussions with him about future projects are in progress.

Dimbleby added: "For more than four decades I have been fortunate to combine presenting, reporting and interviewing for radio and television as well as writing books.

"I plan to remain as busy in the years ahead as I have been up to now."

Dimbleby decided to step down from the Any Questions? sister programme Any Answers? in 2012, having presented that show for nearly 25 years.

The next host of Any Questions? will be appointed in due course.

