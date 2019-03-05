Image copyright Sky Image caption Lennie James and Suranne Jones in Save Me

Save Me and Killing Eve lead the nominations at this year's Royal Television Society (RTS) awards.

Sky's Save me landed four nominations for drama, best male actor, drama writer and the breakthrough award.

BBC drama Killing Eve gained three nods for best drama series and female actor - with Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer going head to head.

But they will have to battle with Michaela Cole, who is recognised for Black Earth Rising.

A Very English Scandal also received three nominations.

The BBC One drama documented the rise and fall of politician Jeremy Thorpe.

Image caption Jodie Comer in a preview for Killing Eve series two

Russell T. Davies could take home the award for best writer, whilst the three-parter is also nominated in the mini series category, with Ben Whishaw up for best male actor for his portrayal of Norman Scott.

Whishaw's competition comes in the form of Lucian Msamati from Channel 4's Kiri and Lenny James from Save Me.

Channel 5, BBC One and CBeebies go up against each other for 2019's RTS channel of the year award with Casualty, Hollyoaks and 2018 winner Coronation Street nominated in the soap category.

Elsewhere, Lesley Manville is nominated in the comedy performance (female) category for her portrayal of Cathy in Mum, alongside Sian Gibson for Peter Kay's Car Share - The Finale and Daisy May Cooper in This Country.

Cooper's BBC Three mockumentary scooped three prizes at last year's RTS Awards.

Mum is also up for best comedy writer (Stefan Golaszewski).

Derry Girls is also nominated in the categories of scripted comedy and writer (comedy) for Lisa McGee.

David Attenborough, a winner in the 2018 awards, is again nominated for documentary series Blue Planet II.

Full list of nominees:

Image caption Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal

Actor (Female)

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve (Sid Gentle Films for BBC One)

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve (Sid Gentle Films for BBC One)

Michaela Coel - Black Earth Rising (Forgiving Earth for BBC Two)

Actor (Male)

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal (Blueprint Pictures for BBC One)

Lucian Msamati - Kiri (The Forge Entertainment for Channel 4)

Lennie James - Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

Arts

Black Hollywood "They've Gotta Have Us" (AFL Films for BBC Two)

Germaine Bloody Greer (Big Wheel Film & Television for BBC Two)

The Art of Drumming (Wall to Wall Media for Sky Arts)

Breakthrough Award

Nabhaan Rizwan - Informer (Neal Street Productions for BBC One)

Mo Gilligan - The Big Narstie Show (Exception Entertainment / Dice Productions for Channel 4)

Alice Feetham - Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

Children's Programme

My Life: Locked in Boy (Sugar Films for CBBC)

Jacqueline Wilson's Katy (BBC Children's In-House Productions for CBBC)

Prosiect Z (Boom Cymru for S4C)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Lesley Manville - Mum (Big Talk Productions in association with The Money Men for BBC Two)

Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share - The Finale (Goodnight Vienna Productions for BBC One)

Daisy May Cooper - This Country (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Samson Kayo - Famalam (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Steve Pemberton & Reece Shearsmith - Inside No. 9 (BBC Studios for BBC Two)

Alex Murphy & Chris Walley - The Young Offenders (Vico Films for BBC Three)

Daytime Programme

Moving On - Invisible (LA Productions for BBC One)

Murder, Mystery and My Family (Chalkboard TV for BBC One)

The Repair Shop (Ricochet for BBC Two)

Documentary Series

Love and Hate Crime (Top Hat Productions for BBC One)

Drugsland (BBC Studios - Unscripted Productions and The Open University for BBC Three)

Prison (Spring Films for Channel 4)

Drama Series

Killing Eve (Sid Gentle Films for BBC One)

Peaky Blinders (Caryn Mandabach Productions and Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC Two)

Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

Entertainment

The Last Leg (Open Mike for Channel 4)

Britain's Got Talent (Syco / Thames for ITV)

Don't Hate The Playaz (Monkey Kingdom for ITV2)

Entertainment Performance

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show (Hungry McBear for BBC One)

Big Narstie and Mo Gilligan - The Big Narstie Show (Exception Entertainment / Dice Productions for Channel 4)

Jennifer Hudson - The Voice UK (ITV Studios and Talpa for ITV)

Formatted Popular Factual

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (Owl Power for BBC Two)

The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night (Spun Gold TV for ITV)

Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip: The French Connection (Studio Ramsay for ITV)

History

The Ruth Ellis Files: A Very British Crime Story (Wall to Wall for BBC Four)

A Dangerous Dynasty: The House of Assad (72 Films for BBC Two)

Holocaust: The Revenge Plot (Caravan for Channel 4)

Live Event

The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (BBC Studios for BBC One)

The Real Full Monty Live (Spun Gold for ITV)

Glyndebourne Opera Cup (Factory Films for Sky Arts)

Mini-Series

A Very English Scandal (Blueprint Pictures for BBC One)

The Cry (Synchronicity Films for BBC One)

Butterfly (Red Production Company and Aenon for ITV)

Presenter

Bobby Friction - Pump Up the Bhangra: The Sound of Asian Britain (Pacific Quay Productions, BBC Studios for BBC Four)

Romesh Ranganathan - The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (Rumpus Media for BBC Two)

Michael Palin - Michael Palin in North Korea (ITN Productions for Channel 5)

RTS Channel of the Year

BBC One

CBeebies

Channel 5

Science and Natural History

Blue Planet II (BBC Studios - The Natural History Unit for BBC One)

Drowning in Plastic (Raw TV for BBC One)

The Secret Life of Landfill: A Rubbish History (Tern Television Productions for BBC Four)

Scripted Comedy

Famalam (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Detectorists (Channel X North, Treasure Trove Productions, and Lola Entertainment for BBC Four)

Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Single Documentary

Grenfell (Minnow Films for BBC One)

Married to a Paedophile (Brinkworth Films for Channel 4)

Raped: My Story (Lambent Productions for Channel 5)

Single Drama

Killed By My Debt (BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit for BBC Three)

Mother's Day (BBC Studios: The Documentary Unit for BBC Two)

Black Mirror: USS Callister (House of Tomorrow for Netflix)

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Hollyoaks (Lime Pictures for Channel 4)

Coronation Street (ITV Studios for ITV)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Gary Lineker - MOTD: World Cup 2018 (BBC Sport for BBC One)

Osi Umenyiora - NFL This Week and The NFL Show (Whisper Films for BBC Two)

Roy Keane - 2018 FIFA World Cup (ITV Sport for ITV)

Sports Programme

MOTD 2018 World Cup: Quarter Final - England v Sweden (BBC Sport for BBC One)

Winter Paralympic Games (Whisper Films for Channel 4)

2018 Ryder Cup (Sky Sports & European Tour Productions for Sky Sports)

Writer (Comedy)

Stefan Golaszewski - Mum (Big Talk Productions in association with The Money Men for BBC Two)

Jamie Demetriou and Robert Popper - Stath Lets Flats (Roughcut TV for Channel 4)

Lisa McGee - Derry Girls (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Writer (Drama)

Russell T. Davies - A Very English Scandal (Blueprint Pictures for BBC One)

Lennie James - Save Me (World Productions for Sky Atlantic)

David Nicholls - Patrick Melrose (Little Island Productions, Two Cities Television and Sunny March for Sky Atlantic)

