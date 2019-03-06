The Chanel show is always the highlight of Paris Fashion Week, but this year there was even more attention on it than usual.
This was the last collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld before his death last month.
The Grand Palais show provided a number of emotional moments as the fashion world said goodbye to Karl - starting with a one minute silence.
In true Chanel fashion there was a spectacular backdrop, with bright blue skies giving way to a ski resort complete with snow and 12 Alpine chalets.
The Fall/Winter 2019 collection was ski-ready, with moonboots, goggles and sports jackets.
Tweed two pieces, dogtooth coats and feather dresses also featured for those who preferred Apres-ski over slopes.
.
