Chanel showcases last Lagerfeld collection at Paris show

  • 6 March 2019
Models in Chanel finale Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Models including Cara Delevingne (front row, second left) led an emotional finale on the Chanel catwalk for Karl Lagerfeld's last collection

The Chanel show is always the highlight of Paris Fashion Week, but this year there was even more attention on it than usual.

This was the last collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld before his death last month.

The Grand Palais show provided a number of emotional moments as the fashion world said goodbye to Karl - starting with a one minute silence.

In true Chanel fashion there was a spectacular backdrop, with bright blue skies giving way to a ski resort complete with snow and 12 Alpine chalets.

The Fall/Winter 2019 collection was ski-ready, with moonboots, goggles and sports jackets.

Tweed two pieces, dogtooth coats and feather dresses also featured for those who preferred Apres-ski over slopes.

Kaia Gerber Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Kaia Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford, took to the snowy catwalk
Cara Delevingne Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Cara Delevingne led the runway of models at Chanel
Kristen Stewart Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Actress Kristen Stewart attended the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week
Chanel ski chalet Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Chanel Alpine ski chalet was Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for the brand
Chanel Fall 2019/2020 collection Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Chanel collection was a mix of primary colours and signature fabrics like tweed and dogtooth
Chanel Fall 2019/2020 collection Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The Grand Palais in Paris was the location for Lagerfeld's last show
Penelope Cruz Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Penelope Cruz also took part in the runway show
Chanel resort collection Image copyright EPA
Image caption The resort collection had a number of sleek ready-to-wear accessories
Janelle Monae Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Singer Janelle Monae was one of Chanel's special guests
Chanel front row Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Janelle Monae, Kristen Stewart and Anna Wintour were all sitting in the front row at the show
Chanel resort collection Image copyright EPA
Image caption Ski-chic was on full display with knitted dresses and sports jackets
Chanel resort collection Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The show also had more colourful elements as Chanel's classic tweed was displayed in blue and pink
Naomi Campbell Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also in attendance at the show

