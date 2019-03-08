Jan-Michael Vincent, star of Airwolf and The Winds of War, dies at 74
Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for playing daredevil pilot Stringfellow Hawke in 1980s TV series Airwolf, has died at the age of 74, it has emerged.
The Denver-born actor also appeared with Charles Bronson in The Mechanic, with Burt Reynolds in Hooper and in seminal surfing film Big Wednesday.
He was nominated for a Golden Globe for 1971 film Going Home and again in 1984 for miniseries The Winds of War.
Vincent died on 10 February, according to his death certificate.
The document states he was an inpatient at a hospital in North Carolina and is survived by his third wife, Patricia Ann Christ.
Vincent's career waned after his Airwolf heyday and he retired from acting in 2009.
In 2012 a leg infection required him to have the lower half of his right leg amputated.
