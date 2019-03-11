Image copyright Matt Frost/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption James Jordan with his skating partner Alexandra Schauman

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has won the 2019 series of Dancing on Ice.

Jordan and his skating partner, Alexandra Schauman, beat Love Island's Wes Nelson and his partner Vanessa Bauer in Sunday's final.

Jordan injured his shoulder shortly before filming, after falling on the ice during rehearsals for the ITV show.

Despite this, some viewers believed Jordan - who appeared on Strictly from 2006 to 2013 - had an unfair advantage.

james jordan: has all the technique and dance training. only has to learn how to skate and get used to dancing on the ice

wes nelson: no dance experience, has to learn how to skate and get used to dancing on the ice



yeh good choice of winner there lads — orla (@lovekellieb) March 10, 2019

"My body is going to need a massive rest," he said after his win was announced. "I couldn't have pushed myself any harder.

"The only reason I had to push myself so hard was because I knew Wes was so brilliant," he added.

Image caption Jordan was paired with Vanessa Feltz during his last year on Strictly

When Jordan's participation was revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live last year, he accepted that people would "probably" say he had an advantage.

"But when I got on the ice, I actually shocked myself how bad I was," he told the station. "I can dance but I'm a lot older than I used to be."

Former Dancing on Ice judge Ashley Roberts was herself a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Viewers also accused the former Pussycat Doll of having an advantage over the other contestants due to her years of dancing experience.

Some viewers however, didn't take issue with Jordan's dancing background and saw his victory as deserved.

yes James Jordan can dance



I can dance too



But the only way I could get around a skating rink would be with one of the penguins you can push 😬#DancingOnIce — Jeannie (@jeannie1202) March 4, 2019

Wish everyone would stop using the dancing card!!! He couldn't stand on the ice. Well done James 👍 — Emma Bowen (@lilly_bowen123) March 10, 2019

According to professional skating coach John Hamer, being able to dance does not help one skate well - but it does help when it comes to performing.

"If you look at Dancing on Ice, the routines they perform are more entertainment rather than sport figure skating," said the three-time British champion, who was part of the show's coaching team last year.

"While they need to learn how to do a variety of skills like balancing, it is a performance and entertainment more than anything else," he told the BBC.

Hamer listed chemistry between the dancers, having a flair for performing and a bit of luck as the main qualities for a winning team.

"Of course being athletic helps," he continued. "But I imagine if you were to flip it and have a professional ice skater compete on Strictly, I think they'd do quite well.

"But I don't think one sport going into another guarantees success in terms of winning."

