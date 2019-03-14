Image copyright Getty Images

MasterChef judge John Torode and actress and food writer Lisa Faulkner have been given their own weekend cooking show.

They will host John And Lisa's Weekend Kitchen on Sunday mornings on ITV.

The couple, who are engaged, met when Faulkner won MasterChef in 2010. Since then she has released three cookbooks.

The former Holby City and EastEnders actress said she was "delighted" they had been asked to make a programme together.

"It's a lovely series to be asked to present and even better that we get to share some of our favourite recipes and ideas with the viewers," she said.

"I know we are going to have a lot fun making it."

'Really thrilled'

ITV said the couple would present "from a cosy modern kitchen" and show viewers how to create "deliciously simple dishes".

Torode said he was "really thrilled and excited to be working with Lisa".

"Our Weekend Kitchen will certainly be a great reflection of us working together on food and our style and chatting about things we love to do, made for Sunday morning viewing," he added.

There will be nine episodes of the hour-long show, which is being produced by the team behind Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

It has yet to be announced when the show will air.

The couple have previously presented a radio show together, on Magic FM.