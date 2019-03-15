Felicite Tomlinson: Instagram influencer dies aged 18
Instagram influencer Felicite Tomlinson - sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson - has died at the age of 18.
The aspiring fashion designer, who had 1.3 million followers on the platform, died at her flat in west London.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 12.52 on Wednesday, March 13 to a residential address... following reports of a female in cardiac arrest.
"A female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene."
It added: "A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."
A person who was with her called 999, according to the Sun newspaper.
The Press Association reported that Louis Tomlinson, who is reportedly in London for a now-cancelled appearance on Friday night's Comic Relief, was told of her death on Wednesday.
Tomlinson's mother Johannah died from leukaemia in 2016.