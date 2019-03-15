Image copyright AFP Image caption A Little Late with Lilly Singh will launch in September

YouTube star Lilly Singh has landed her own late-night US TV talk show, replacing Carson Daly in NBC's line-up.

She will be the only female late-night host on the big four US networks.

"I do think it's a little awesome for an Indian-Canadian woman to get a late-night show," she said.

Singh's comedy sketches have attracted 14.5 million YouTube subscribers. Her TV show will be called A Little Late with Lilly Singh and will be "kind of like my YouTube channel", she said.

"But now I have more than three staff members, and my sound guy won't also be an extra and write the script."

The show will launch in September. Singh, who also goes by the name Superwoman, announced the news on fellow NBC host Jimmy Fallon's show on Thursday.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.