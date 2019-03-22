Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lamarr, pictured in 2014, became famous in the 1990s

Comedian and TV presenter Mark Lamarr has received an apology from the Crown Prosecution Service over an assault case that was discontinued last year.

The former Never Mind the Buzzcocks host was charged with common assault and false imprisonment in 2018.

The charges were dropped the day before his first court appearance.

In a letter to the comic, who was born Mark Jones, the CPS said it had been wrong to charge him and apologised for "the obvious distress it has caused".

"The outcome of the review process demonstrates that the prosecutor who authorised the charges against you did so in error," the letter continued.

A CPS spokesman said in a statement: "Mr Lamarr was charged with offences arising from an incident that took place on August 31 2018.

"He was due to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on October 2 2018.

"Further material was requested from the police and the case was further reviewed.

"A senior prosecutor took the view that there was no realistic prospect of conviction, and the charges against Mr Lamarr were discontinued before his first court appearance."

Lamarr became famous in the 1990s for presenting shows such as Channel 4's The Big Breakfast and The Word with Terry Christian.

He hosted Never Mind the Buzzcocks between 1996 and 2005 and presented shows on BBC Radio 2 for 12 years before leaving in 2010.

The 52-year-old, who was born in Swindon, describes himself as a "reclusive DJ" on his Twitter feed.

