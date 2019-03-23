Image copyright Getty Images

Barbra Streisand is facing criticism for expressing sympathy towards late singer Michael Jackson, who is accused of sexually abusing children.

She told the Times she believed allegations made in the documentary Leaving Neverland but said "it didn't kill" the alleged victims.

"Did you really say that?" the film's director Dan Reed asked of Streisand in a tweet.

Jackson's brothers deny the singer sexually abused children.

Finding Neverland features testimony from two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who say they were abused hundreds of times by Michael Jackson, from the ages of seven and 10.

Asked whether she believed them, Streisand told the Times "absolutely".

She goes on to say: "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.

"You can say 'molested', but those children, as you heard say [Robson and Safechuck], they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."

Taj Jackson on Leaving Neverland allegations

She said she felt bad for both the children and Jackson, and that "I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him".

Her comments sparked a backlash on social media.

Some users though have been upset that Streisand said she believed the two men. Despite the allegations some Michael Jackson fans have maintained his innocence.