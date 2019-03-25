Rock enigma Scott Walker dies aged 76

Image copyright Getty Images

Scott Walker, one of the most enigmatic and influential figures in rock history, has died at the age of 76.

The star, whose songs included The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore and Joanna, influenced everyone from David Bowie to Jarvis Cocker.

He found fame as a teen idol in The Walker Brothers, but his dark baritone hinted at something deeper.

That was borne out in his experimental, psychedelic solo albums, which explored the complexities of love and death.

In 2017, the BBC paid tribute to the star with a Proms concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Walker's death was confirmed by his current record label, 4AD, who called him "one of the most revered innovators at the sharp end of creative music".

He is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.