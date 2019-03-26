Joe Lycett calls for better LGBT dialogue

Comedian Joe Lycett has said that the LGBT community has a "problem" with the way it communicates online.

He's called for people to be "compassionate" when dealing with those who are unfamiliar with LGBT concepts.

The TV presenter said he felt too many demands were placed on people to understand the different academic views on gender and sexuality.

He said the LGBT community should try to help people who want to learn more about these issues.

Lycett, who describes himself as pansexual, said: "I'm loathe to call it 'my community' but I suppose it is as I am a member of it, can sometimes be guilty of expecting everyone to have done all of the reading and research that members of it have.

"Because lots of LGBTQ people are really smart, and there's so much really interesting reading that can be done, and so much academic writing that's been done about it, people can end up getting quite academic about it."

He said it's sometimes forgotten that people outside the LGBT community "need to have it explained to them in a way that's compassionate, and is understanding that there's quite a lot to take in".

Image caption Joe Lycett can currently be seen presenting The Great British Sewing Bee on BBC Two

Lycett said he hoped people would treat others in the way they expected to be treated themselves.

"I did a tweet about LGBTQ+ and someone was saying 'what's the + and what's the Q?' and some people would be like 'you should educate yourself it's disgusting, google it'.

"If I asked the question, they would answer it to me, so just try and treat people in the way I expect to be treated myself.

"So I do think that's been a problem in our community."

Equalities charity Stonewall agreed it was important to have conversations about sexual orientation and gender identity in a "respectful way to help increase understanding and acceptance for LGBT people in society".

Image copyright BBC/Hattrick Image caption Lycett also presents the BBC One quiz show The Time It Takes

In a statement to the BBC, they said: "It's great that people want to better understand the right language to use when talking about LGBT people and their identities.

"Non-LGBT people who want to better support the community can start by learning about and listening to the experiences of LGBT people and the challenges we face."

The group advised: "Getting to know more about LGBT people, our history and issues is an empowering step towards becoming an ally.

"Only by working together with allies can we create a world where no one faces violence, harassment and discrimination just because of who they are."

Lycett, who is currently presenting The Great British Sewing Bee, was speaking ahead of the launch of his new Channel 4 show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, where he helps shoppers who feel they've been ripped off.

"I'm describing it as a 'sexy Watchdog' basically. It is a consumer show with a difference," he said.

