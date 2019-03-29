Newbie Tuesday: Archive of new artists

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sam Fender

An archive of the BBC Music News LIVE service's weekly feature on the top up-and-coming bands and artists.

From of the breakout success of 2019 Brits Critics' Choice winner Sam Fender and runner-up Lewis Capaldi, to the Nicki Minaj co-signed Ms Banks - via BBC Biggest Weekend stars Dream Wife, The Orielles and Connie Constance - here's a collection of archived interviews from our Newbie Tuesday feature.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flohio

70 Suzi Wu

69 Jackie Cohen

68 Georgia

67 Bexey

66 Fur

65 Kodie Shane

64 Dermot Kennedy

63 Mae Muller

62 Hamzaa

61 Flohio

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fontaines DC

60 Sea Girls

59 Sports Team

58 Zuzu

57 Amelia Monet

56 Grace Carter

55 Lucia

54 Fontaines D.C

53 Ferris & Sylvester

52 Weslee

51 Grace Savage

50 Yungblud

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Yungblud

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chelcee Grimes

49 TV/AM

48 Novo Amor

47 Chelcee Grimes

46 Goat Girl

45 Billy Lockett

44 Sons of Rafael

43 Joy Crookes

42 Fenne Lily

41 The Regrettes

40 Our Girl

Image copyright STELLA GELARDI MALFILATRE Image caption Boy Azooga

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Banks

39 Another Sky

38 Free Love

37 Dan Caplen

36 Boy Azooga

35 Skinny Pelembe

34 Aeris Roves

33 Stella Donnelly

32 Ruby Francis

31 Shame

30 Au/Ra

Image copyright The Orielles Image caption The Orielles

Image copyright Sophie Jones Image caption Connie Constance

29 Connie Constance

28 Ms Banks

27 The Magic Gang

26 Sam Fender

25 Eyez

24 Angie

23 The Orielles

22 Ellis May

21 Wildwood Kin

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lewis Capaldi

20 Nilufer Yanya

19 Fieh

18 Soccer Mommy

17 Lewis Capaldi

16 Haus

15 Geowulf

14 Yonaka

13 47 Soul

12 Jalen N'Gonda

11 Dream Wife

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dream Wife

10 Maisie Peters

9 Bessie Turner

8 Isaac Gracie

7 Naaz

6 The Modern Strangers

5 Dan Owen

4 Warbly Jets

3 Hey Charlie

2 Matt Maltese

1 Tobi Sunmola