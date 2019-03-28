Image copyright Sid Gentle Films/Robert Viglasky Image caption Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh, top) with Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in Killing Eve

BBC drama Killing Eve leads this year's Bafta Television Award nominations, with its stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer both up for best actress.

The show has 14 nominations for the main awards and the Bafta TV Craft Awards, which were announced together.

Hugh Grant's A Very English Scandal is next with 12.

Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes will go up against Comer and Oh for best actress - but there was no room on the best actor list for her co-star Richard Madden.

Image caption Richard Madden and Keeley Hawes in Bodyguard

That's a big surprise given that he won the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama in January.

Bodyguard and Killing Eve are both up for best drama series, alongside BBC One's Informer and Sky Atlantic's Save Me.

Hugh Grant is among the nominees for best actor, along with and Benedict Cumberbatch for Patrick Melrose, Chance Perdomo for Killed By My Debt and Lucian Msamati for Kiri.

In the best actress shortlist, Ruth Wilson is the final nominee for playing her own grandmother in Mrs Wilson.

Elsewhere, Ant and Dec are up for best entertainment performance and entertainment programme for Saturday Night Takeaway. Declan Donnelly had to finish presenting last year's series on his own after Ant McPartlin's drink-drive arrest last March.

The top Bafta TV nominees

Killing Eve - 14

A Very English Scandal - 12

Patrick Melrose - 6

Bodyguard - 5

The Little Drummer Girl - 5

Mrs Wilson - 4

Mum - 4

Bros documentary After the Screaming Stops and Black Mirror's choose your own adventure-style film Bandersnatch are among the productions with three nominations.

The main Bafta Television Awards will be handed out on 12 May at the Royal Festival Hall in London and the ceremony will be shown on BBC One.

The Bafta TV Craft Awards recognise behind-the-scenes achievements and will be presented separately on 28 April.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk,