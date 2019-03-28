Entertainment & Arts

Bafta TV Awards 2019: Full list of nominees

  • 28 March 2019
Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw in A Very English Scandal
Image caption Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw previously co-starred in Paddington 2

The best British TV of 2018 has been recognised in the Bafta Television Award nominations. The winners will be announced on 12 May. Here are the contenders.

Leading actress

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve - BBC One
  • Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard - BBC One
  • Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson - BBC One
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve - BBC One

Leading actor

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose - Sky Atlantic
  • Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt - BBC Three
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal - BBC One
  • Lucian Msamati, Kiri - Channel 4

Supporting actress

  • Billie Piper, Collateral - BBC Two
  • Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve - BBC One
  • Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson - BBC One
  • Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal - BBC One

Supporting actor

  • Alex Jennings, Unforgotten - ITV
  • Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal - BBC One
  • Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve - BBC One
  • Stephen Graham, Save Me - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

  • Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
  • David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
  • Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
  • Rachel Parris, The Mash Report - BBC Two

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic
  • Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
  • Peter Mullan, Mum - BBC Two
  • Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 - BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Daisy May Cooper, This Country - BBC Three
  • Jessica Hynes, There She Goes - BBC Four
  • Julia Davis, Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic
  • Lesley Manville, Mum - BBC Two

Drama series

  • Bodyguard - BBC One
  • Informer - BBC One
  • Killing Eve - BBC One
  • Save Me - Sky Atlantic

Single drama

  • Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) - Netflix
  • Care - BBC One
  • Killed By My Debt - BBC Three
  • Through The Gates (On The Edge) - Channel 4

Mini-series

  • A Very English Scandal - BBC One
  • Kiri - Channel 4
  • Mrs Wilson - BBC One
  • Patrick Melrose - Sky Atlantic

Soap and continuing drama

  • Casualty - BBC One
  • Coronation Street - ITV
  • EastEnders - BBC One
  • Hollyoaks - Channel 4

International

  • 54 Hours - The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis - BBC Four
  • The Handmaid's Tale - Channel 4
  • Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) - BBC Two
  • Succession - Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

  • Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
  • Britain's Got Talent - ITV
  • Michel McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One
  • Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Comedy and comedy entertainment programme

  • The Big Narstie Show - Channel 4
  • The Last Leg - Channel 4
  • A League of Their Own - Sky One
  • Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Scripted comedy

  • Derry Girls - Channel 4
  • Mum - BBC Two
  • Sally4Ever - Sky Atlantic
  • Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4

Features

  • Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip - ITV
  • The Great British Bake Off - Channel 4
  • Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
  • Who Do You Think You Are? - BBC One

Must-see moment

  • Bodyguard - Julia Montague assassinated (BBC One)
  • Coronation Street - Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (ITV)
  • Doctor Who - Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain (BBC)
  • Killing Eve - Eve stabs Villanelle (BBC)
  • Peter Kay's Car Share - The Finale (BBC)
  • Queer Eye - Tom completes his transformation (Netflix)

Current affairs

  • Football's Wall of Silence - Al Jazeera English
  • Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs (Exposure) - ITV
  • Massacre at Ballymurphy - Channel 4
  • Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches) - Channel 4

Single documentary

  • Driven: The Billy Monger Story - BBC Three
  • Gun No. 6 - BBC Two
  • My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me - BBC One
  • School For Stammerers - ITV

Factual series

  • 24 Hours in A&E - Channel 4
  • Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution - BBC Three
  • Louis Theroux's Altered States - BBC Two
  • Prison - Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

  • Dragon's Den - BBC Two
  • I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV
  • Old People's Home for 4 Year Old - Channel 4
  • The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night - ITV

Specialist factual

  • Bros: After The Screaming Stops - BBC Four
  • Grayson Perry: Rites Of Passage - Channel 4
  • Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley - BBC One
  • Superkids: Breaking Away From Care - Channel 4

News coverage

  • Bullying and Harassment In The House Of Commons (Newsnight) - BBC Two
  • Cambridge Analytica Uncovered - Channel 4
  • Good Morning Britain: On A Knife Edge - ITV
  • Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive - ITV

Sport

  • 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England - BBC One
  • 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden - BBC One
  • England's Test Cricket - Cook's Farewell - Sky Sports Cricket
  • Winter Olympics - BBC Two

Live event

  • Open Heart Surgery: Live - Channel 5
  • Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
  • The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - BBC One
  • Stand Up to Cancer - Channel 4

Short-form programme

  • Bovril Pam (Snatches From Women's Lives) - BBC Four
  • The Mind Of Herbert Clunkerdunk - BBC iPlayer
  • Missed Call - Real Stories
  • Wonderdate - BBC iPlayer

