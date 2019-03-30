Image copyright Getty Images

Liam Neeson has once again apologised for admitting he once set out to kill any black man who provoked him after a friend was raped.

The actor issued a statement on Friday apologising for "hurtful and divisive" comments that "do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me".

Neeson, from Ballymena, Northern Ireland, faced a racism storm after comments made in February.

He apologised shortly after on ABC's Good Morning America.

In the original comments, Neeson said he walked the streets with a weapon around 40 years ago, hoping to take out his anger after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

He later said he was "not racist" and said the comments were intended to start a wider conversation about racism.

'Wrong to do what I did'

In his statement on Friday, Neeson said he had "reflected on and spoken to a variety of people who were hurt by my impulsive recounting of a brutal rape of a dear female friend nearly 40 years ago".

"The horror of what happened to my friend ignited irrational thoughts that do not represent the person I am," he said.

"In trying to explain those feelings today, I missed the point and hurt many people at a time when language is so often weaponised and an entire community of innocent people are targeted in acts of rage."

He added that he was "wrong to do what I did".

"I recognise that, although the comments do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me, they were hurtful and divisive.

"I profoundly apologise."