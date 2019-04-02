Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Graham Norton is replacing Sue Perkins as host

Graham Norton is to return as host for the 2019 Bafta Television Awards.

The presenter said it would be a "pleasure" to reward "brilliant talent" at the ceremony, held at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 12 May and broadcast on BBC One.

He replaces Sue Perkins who has hosted the awards since 2016.

The BBC's Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead the nominations, alongside Bodyguard and Sky Atlantic's Patrick Melrose.

Killing Eve's 14 nominations were made possible after Bafta bent its own eligibility criteria, which say shows "must have had the worldwide premiere transmission in the UK".

Eurovision dash

Clare Brown, Director of Production at Bafta, said they were "delighted" to welcome Norton back to host the awards, which recognises the best of British TV over the past year.

The presenter, comedian and author, who fronts his popular self-titled BBC chat show as well as Radio 2's Saturday morning slot, pulled out of hosting the awards in 2016, citing a scheduling conflict with his Eurovision commentary duties - a role he's held since Terry Wogan gave up the job in 2009.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Great British Bake Off host, Sue Perkins, has fronted the Bafta TV Awards since 2016

Kate Philips, controller of BBC Entertainment, thanked former Great British Bake Off presenter Perkins for her "warmth, wit and wisdom".

Norton's commitment to both Bafta and Eurovision makes for a busy fortnight, which will see him fly to Israel for the Eurovision Final a week later on Saturday 18 May.

